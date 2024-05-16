Two killed in Noida after speeding BMW rams into e-rickshaw: Police

Two people were killed while three others injured after a speeding BMW rammed into an e-rickshaw on Thursday morning in Noida, officials said, adding that two people have been arrested. The incident took place around 6am in front of Sumitra Hospital in Sector 30. (HT photo (Sourced))

According to police officials, the incident took place around 6am in front of Sumitra Hospital in Sector 30.

“Five people were travelling in the e-rickshaw which was heading from Noida City Centre metro station towards the Sector 12-22 intersection in front of Sumitra Hospital in Sector 30, when a speeding BMW car rammed into the e-rickshaw from behind, killed two people and injuring three people,” said a police official.

Following the incident, bystanders rushed to the spot and informed the police.

“The three injured, identified as Rajendra (45), who was driving the rickshaw, Pawan (27) and Suraj (20), have been admitted to a private hospital in Sector 110, Noida by locals and police. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50) and Rashmi (25), who was a staff nurse at Metro Hospital in Sector 11,” said the official.

A team of Sector 24 police station have arrested two people who were travelling in the BMW while one person fled from the spot, they added.

“An FIR in the matter has been registered at the Sector 24 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tushar and Adi -both in their early 20s-, residents of Sector 41 have been arrested from the spot of the accident while one Aman Sisodia, a resident of Sector 41 has fled. We are yet to ascertain who was driving the car. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain more details in the case. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and their family members have been informed,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida.