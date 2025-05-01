UP to enforce BIS-certified helmets, crack down on violators

The Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner has ordered strict enforcement of the use of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets and a crackdown on sellers and manufacturers found violating the rules to curb rising fatalities in road accidents, officials said on Wednesday. According to Noida Traffic Police data, the district recorded 1,156 road accidents in 2024. Of these, 966 people were injured and 462 lost their lives. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)

The move follows a key resolution passed during a state road safety council meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on April 1, aimed at reducing road mishaps in the state.

Referring to official data, transport commissioner BN Singh said Uttar Pradesh recorded 46,052 accidents in 2024, resulting in 24,118 deaths. “Data shows that 51 percent of individuals are between the ages of 18 and 35. The trend is alarming, and it is a loss for families and the state as well,” Singh said.

Highlighting the role of two-wheelers in these fatalities, Singh noted, “Records show that 80 per cent of registered vehicles in the state are two-wheelers, so it is important to use BIS-certified helmets.” He said officials had been directed to ensure compliance with helmet norms and to take strict action, including registration of FIRs against sellers and manufacturers violating the standards.

The directives have also been issued to district officials in Gautam Budh Nagar. “We have also asked them to intensify awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of wearing BIS-certified helmets for their safety,” Singh added.

According to a statement released by the state transport department, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, make it mandatory for bikers to wear BIS (ISI) certified helmets. Section 129 of the Act states that both the rider and the pillion passenger above four years of age must wear certified helmets. Section 177 classifies violations as punishable offences, while Section 138(4)(f) requires two-wheeler dealers to provide BIS-certified helmets to buyers at the time of sale.

However, the transport department has found that several dealers continue to flout these norms by offering substandard helmets to customers.

According to Noida Traffic Police data, the district recorded 1,156 road accidents in 2024. Of these, 966 people were injured and 462 lost their lives. During the same period, over 2.8 million fines were issued in Noida, with 2 million of them issued to motorcyclists for various violations. In the first three months of 2024, traffic police issued over 810,000 fines, with 354,000 (43%) issued to bikers for not wearing helmets.