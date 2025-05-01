Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP to enforce BIS-certified helmets, crack down on violators

ByArun Singh
May 01, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The transport department has found that several dealers continue to flout these norms by offering substandard helmets to customers.

The Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner has ordered strict enforcement of the use of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets and a crackdown on sellers and manufacturers found violating the rules to curb rising fatalities in road accidents, officials said on Wednesday. 

According to Noida Traffic Police data, the district recorded 1,156 road accidents in 2024. Of these, 966 people were injured and 462 lost their lives. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
According to Noida Traffic Police data, the district recorded 1,156 road accidents in 2024. Of these, 966 people were injured and 462 lost their lives. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)

The move follows a key resolution passed during a state road safety council meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on April 1, aimed at reducing road mishaps in the state.

Referring to official data, transport commissioner BN Singh said Uttar Pradesh recorded 46,052 accidents in 2024, resulting in 24,118 deaths. “Data shows that 51 percent of individuals are between the ages of 18 and 35. The trend is alarming, and it is a loss for families and the state as well,” Singh said.

Highlighting the role of two-wheelers in these fatalities, Singh noted, “Records show that 80 per cent of registered vehicles in the state are two-wheelers, so it is important to use BIS-certified helmets.” He said officials had been directed to ensure compliance with helmet norms and to take strict action, including registration of FIRs against sellers and manufacturers violating the standards.

The directives have also been issued to district officials in Gautam Budh Nagar. “We have also asked them to intensify awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of wearing BIS-certified helmets for their safety,” Singh added. 

According to a statement released by the state transport department, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, make it mandatory for bikers to wear BIS (ISI) certified helmets. Section 129 of the Act states that both the rider and the pillion passenger above four years of age must wear certified helmets. Section 177 classifies violations as punishable offences, while Section 138(4)(f) requires two-wheeler dealers to provide BIS-certified helmets to buyers at the time of sale.

However, the transport department has found that several dealers continue to flout these norms by offering substandard helmets to customers.

According to Noida Traffic Police data, the district recorded 1,156 road accidents in 2024. Of these, 966 people were injured and 462 lost their lives. During the same period, over 2.8 million fines were issued in Noida, with 2 million of them issued to motorcyclists for various violations. In the first three months of 2024, traffic police issued over 810,000 fines, with 354,000 (43%) issued to bikers for not wearing helmets.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / UP to enforce BIS-certified helmets, crack down on violators
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On