Uttar Pradesh has transferred 28 IPS officers in a major police reshuffle, shifting Gautam Buddha Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh to Ghaziabad nearly four years after she became the first woman to head the Noida commissionerate. J Ravinder Goud, currently police commissioner of Ghaziabad, will replace her in Gautam Buddha Nagar, according to a government order issued on Friday.

J Ravinder Goud replaces Laxmi Singh as Gautam Buddha Nagar police commissioner, while Singh takes charge in Ghaziabad in a major UP police reshuffle. more less

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The reshuffle brings major changes to the leadership of four police commissionerates, two important police zones, several ranges and specialised police establishments across the state.

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The exchange of postings between Singh and Goud is among the most significant changes in the reshuffle, with both officers being assigned charge of neighbouring commissionerates in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Singh took charge as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 30, 2022. Her transfer marks the end of nearly four years at the helm of the Noida commissionerate, which oversees policing in the strategically important industrial and urban belt comprising Noida and Greater Noida.

The reshuffle also brings changes to the leadership of Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Mohit Agarwal, police commissioner of Varanasi, has been transferred to Prayagraj in the same capacity, while Piyush Mordia, police commissioner of Prayagraj, has been appointed Additional Director General (ADG), Establishment, at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow.

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{{^usCountry}} Kiran S, currently Inspector General (IG), Lucknow range, has been appointed police commissioner of Varanasi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiran S, currently Inspector General (IG), Lucknow range, has been appointed police commissioner of Varanasi. {{/usCountry}}

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At the zonal level, Ramit Sharma, ADG, Bareilly zone, has been transferred to Lucknow zone, replacing Praveen Kumar, who will now head the Bareilly zone.

The reshuffle also affects five police ranges. Prabhakar Chaudhary,Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Aligarh range, has been shifted to Lucknow range, while Abhishek Singh, DIG, Saharanpur range, will take charge of Agra range. Shailesh Kumar Pandey, DIG, Agra range, has been transferred to Aligarh range, and Ashish Tiwari, DIG, Technical Services, Uttar Pradesh, will head Saharanpur range.

At the district level, Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya, has been transferred to Moradabad, while Satpal, SSP, Moradabad, will replace him in Ayodhya.

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Several changes have also been made in specialised police establishments. Sunitie, deputy police commissioner in Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been appointed Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Headquarters, under the DGP, Uttar Pradesh.

Akash Tomar, commandant of the 8th PAC battalion in Bareilly, will become Superintendent of Police SP, Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad. Amit Kumar-I, commandant of the 23rd PAC battalion in Moradabad, has been appointed SP, Economic Offences Wing, Lucknow, while Narendra Kumar Singh, commandant of the 15th PAC battalion in Agra, will take charge as SP, Police Training College, Sitapur.

Anil Kumar Pandey, commandant of the 36th PAC battalion in Varanasi, has been posted as SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, Lucknow. Tribhuvan Singh, commandant of the 30th PAC battalion in Gonda, will become SP, GRP headquarters, Lucknow.

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Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, commandant of the 42nd PAC battalion in Prayagraj, who also held additional charge as SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, has been posted as SP, Intelligence Headquarters.

Sushil Kumar Shukla, commandant of the 20th PAC battalion in Azamgarh, has been transferred as SP, Police Training School, Gorakhpur, while Ajit Kumar Sinha, commandant of the 33rd PAC battalion in Jhansi, will become SP, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Lucknow.

At the commissionerate level, Dinesh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur Nagar, has been transferred to Prayagraj in the same capacity, while Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP, Prayagraj, will move to Kanpur Nagar. Preeti Yadav, DCP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been posted as commandant of the 15th PAC battalion in Agra.

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The government has also cancelled three earlier transfer orders involving 2020-batch IPS officers. Puneet Dwivedi, whose earlier posting as additional DCP, Lucknow, was cancelled, has been posted as additional DCP, Ghaziabad. Neetu, whose transfer from Varanasi to Gautam Buddha Nagar as additional DCP was cancelled, will now be additional DCP, Lucknow.

Amit Kumawat, earlier transferred from Lucknow to Ghaziabad as additional DCP, has now been posted as additional DCP, Agra.

The two-page government order covers Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the 1997 to 2020 batches, marking a substantial restructuring of the state’s police leadership..