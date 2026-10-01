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UPPCB flags illegal municipal, C&D waste dumping along Kondli drain in Noida

The municipal and C&D waste was found in excessive quantities. During rain, the waste could enter the Kondli drain and pollute it, said the report

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 07:43:00 IST
By Maria Khan, NOIDA
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Large quantities of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) debris have been found dumped at multiple locations along the Kondli drain in Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) found.

According to the report, officials found waste at three stretches along the Kondli drain. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
According to the report, officials found waste at three stretches along the Kondli drain. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The drain was inspected on September 25 in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions. UPPCB’s Noida regional office has submitted the report to the chief environmental officer, Lucknow, on September 26, an official said.

According to the report, officials found waste at three stretches along the Kondli drain. Along the road between sectors 137 and 142, a shed was found near the Sector 137 metro station with waste and debris accumulated.

A similar situation was found along the road beside the Kondli drain between sectors 137 and 81, with large quantities of waste and debris accumulated. The waste was also spotted near the Kondli drain between sectors 81 and 49, the official said.

“The municipal and C&D waste was found in excessive quantities. During rain, the waste could enter the Kondli drain and pollute it,” the report noted.

The official added that the report was submitted for the competent authority’s consideration and further action.

HT tried reaching out to the Noida authority general manager (health & civil), AK Arora, for comment but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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