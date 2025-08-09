UPSRTC launches free bus service for women on Rakshabandhan

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has launched a free bus service for women from Friday 6am till Sunday 12am on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, said officials. This initiative aims to make travel easier and safer for women during the festive period, said officials familiar with the matter. The buses connect commuters to several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Bijnor, Agra, Badaun, Mainpuri, Lucknow, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

“All eligible passengers can board these buses without purchasing a ticket, as per the government order. The Noida depot has deployed around 400 drivers and 400 conductors to manage the increased rush during the festival,” said SN Pandey, assistant regional manager of UPSRTC Noida.

According to the Noida UPSRTC depot, it operates 181 CNG buses, while the Greater Noida depot operates 117 buses. These buses connect commuters to several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Bijnor, Agra, Badaun, Mainpuri, Lucknow, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

“The free bus service is affordable and makes it easier to travel during the festival, when securing tickets on trains and buses is impossible,” said Vijya Singh, who was travelling from Noida to Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been providing free bus travel to women on Raksha Bandhan since 2017. This initiative is implemented across various districts in the state to support women during the festive season.

According to the transport department, around 20 lakh women are expected to benefit from the facility over the three-day period this year.

In 2024, nearly 19.78 lakh women availed themselves of the free travel service, with the state government covering ticket costs amounting to ₹19.87 crore.