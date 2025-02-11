Vehicles breaking down on Noida e-way to face fines, seizure for causing congestion

If you have plans to commute on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, make sure your vehicle is in a good condition and has all fitness certificated. For the Noida traffic police, in a novel initiative, have started issuing fines and seizing vehicles for “breakdowns” that cause congestion, the Noida traffic police chief said on Monday. Police said it will also focus on commercial vehicles such as cabs, buses, and trucks plying on the expressway. All such vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate, a valid permit, and should not be overloaded. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the traffic police, the “breakdown fine and seizure” is taking place on the stretch that from the DND-Chilla border till the end of Noida Greater-Noida Expressway.

“We have started issuing fines and seizing any vehicle that breaks down on the expressway, as the traffic pressure remains high on that road from morning to night,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida, on Monday, adding that this is a first of its kind initiative in Noida, with an aim to decongest the expressway.

According to the traffic police survey, around 220,000 vehicles cross the DND loop every day, and 110,000 vehicles pass through the Chilla border. Traffic coming from ITO, Mayur Vihar and Akshardham etc., use the Chilla border to reach Noida expressway.

“We have been observing for some time that a majority of vehicles break down between the DND-Chilla border and the Noida expressway. This stretch sees a high volume of traffic, and a breakdown for even just a few minutes can trigger long snarls that inconvenience commuters,” the DCP said.

Generally, the Noida traffic police get tip-offs about stalled vehicle within a few minutes, and a traffic police officer is asked to assist the person facing the problem, and clear any resultant congestion. “As always, we will help the vehicle owner tow the vehicle to the side using our crane and manpower. But after checking the vehicle, we will issue a fine under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act,” Yadav said.

Police said they issue a fine of ₹5,000 to people with stalled vehicles under Section 184 of MV Act.

According to the Noida traffic police data, around 21 vehicles were seized in the past seven days for breakdowns that caused congestion on the expressway while 210 vehicles were also issued fines.

Brajesh Kumar, a Delhi-based transporter, whose bus was seized by Noida traffic police on January 7 due to a breakdown, said, “Around 7pm, when my bus was heading towards Maha Kumbh from Delhi via Noida expressway, the driver observed some issue in the rear tyre. When he parked the bus to check, it malfunctioned. Later, traffic police arrived and seized the vehicle after removing it from the main carriageway.”

“We arranged another bus to send the passengers to Maha Kumbh. Now, I have to bear a cost of ₹10,000 for bus release from the court,” said Kumar, adding that his bus has a valid fitness certificate and permit, and the breakdown was unexpected.

Police said it will also focus on commercial vehicles such as cabs, buses, and trucks plying on the expressway. All such vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate, a valid permit, and should not be overloaded. They must also comply with servicing requirements and adhere to National Green Tribunal norms regarding vehicle’s age — not exceeding 15 years for petrol vehicles, and 10 years for diesel vehicles.

Prakash Mishra, a resident of Sector 26, said, “Penalising vehicle drivers for breakdowns on the Noida Expressway is a good initiative as many people suffer the consequences of a breakdown on that stretch. However, if an unexpected issue, such as a flat tyre, occurs, the traffic police should consider it an exceptional case and not impose a penalty. After all, we cannot prevent a tyre burst or any technical issue with the ignition.”