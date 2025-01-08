Woman charred to death in Noida shop blaze

A 36-year-old woman died of burns while her husband escaped with minor injuries after a fire allegedly broke out at their two-storeyed garments shop in Sector 63, Noida, early Tuesday, officers said, adding that the couple used to sleep inside their shop for security reasons. Rohit managed to exit the shop from the first floor, believing that he would open the shutter lock from outside on the ground floor and rescue his wife. But when he opened the door, Vineeta had reached the first floor, where she fell unconscious, an officer said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vineeta Sharma, 36, resident of the Chhajarsi area in Sector 63, Noida, and her husband as Rohit Sharma, 37, who is out of danger, the officers added.

“The couple’s wholesale shop is located on the main road of Chhajarsi area. They have a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter,” said Avdhesh Singh, station house officer, Sector 63, Noida.

The husband and wife were sleeping on the ground floor of the shop when a fire broke out on the first floor, where all the garments were stored. “We received information around 3.35am that garments shop number 21 caught fire in Chhajarsi and a woman was stuck inside. Four fire tenders from the surrounding fire stations and fire officials rushed to the spot. When we entered the shop, we found Vineeta’s partially burnt body,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer, Phase 3, adding that the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes.

A preliminary probe found that the couple used to sleep inside the shop since the past four years.

“After closing the shop on Monday, they repeated their routine by entering the shop from the alternative exit on the first floor,” said SHO Singh, adding that both were asleep when the fire started on the first floor.

“We were informed that as the fire engulfed the first floor, Vineeta first woke up and alerted her husband,” said the SHO, adding that there is a small ladder inside the shop that connects ground floor to the first floor which has the alternative exit.

A fire officer, requesting anonymity, said, Rohit managed to exit the shop from the first floor, believing that he would open the shutter lock from outside on the ground floor and rescue his wife. But when he opened the door, Vineeta had reached the first floor, where she fell unconscious. Rohit suffered burns on his hands.

“When we arrived at the spot, we found that the shutter was open. It is suspected that Vineeta charred to death following asphyxiation due to thick smoke,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, adding that it was yet to be ascertained what sparked the fire and a probe is underway.

Police said the couple’s house is around 150 metres away from the shop and their children were at home at the time of incident. No case has been registered yet.