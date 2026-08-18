Woman falls to death from 7th floor high-rise in Noida

Noida: A 52-year-old woman from Delhi allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 78 on Monday morning, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot but it was found that she was suffering from depression.

During the investigation it came to light that the woman had come to visit her sister’s home in the society around three days ago. (Representational image)

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The woman was identified as a resident of Delhi, police said.

Police received information on an emergency helpline number around 8am from a security guard about a woman having fallen from the high-rise in Sector 78, said officials.

“During the investigation it came to light that the woman had come to visit her sister’s home in the society around three days ago,” said Pramod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 113.

“On Monday morning, when her sister, along with her family, was at home, she left for a morning walk. Instead of coming to the park, she reached the 7th floor and jumped to death after standing on a plastic stool,” he added.

Police said when the security guard heard a loud thud sound, they rushed to the spot and inquired about the woman. Subsequently, her family members and police were alerted.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the woman’s husband passed away and her two children live with her in-laws’ family in Gurugram. “Her sister’s family members revealed that she was in depression. Due to this, they used to ask her to come and stay with them,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the woman’s husband passed away and her two children live with her in-laws’ family in Gurugram. “Her sister’s family members revealed that she was in depression. Due to this, they used to ask her to come and stay with them,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police, meanwhile, said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

Separately, a 24-year-old woman alleged died by suicide by hanging herself at her home in Noida’s Phase 2 on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, a resident of Illahabas village in Phase 2, hanged herself at night. But no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason behind the extreme step remains to be ascertained.