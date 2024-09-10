Woman found dead near under construction high-rise, cops suspect suicide

A 27-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from an under construction high-rise building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram and her dead body was recovered from the green belt near the building on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that they believe it to be a case of death by suicide, though they are yet to rule out foul play. No suicide note has been recovered, police said. A police officer said the husband informed the police late Monday night that his wife had left home and was missing. (Representational image)

Police said they received the information about the body around 10.15am on Tuesday and a team rushed to the spot to recover the body. After an initial investigation, police said the victim woman was a resident of nearby Vasundhara.

Police said the woman got married to a junior engineer employed with a government enterprise in Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area last December. The relations between the couple were strained.

“They were going through some domestic dispute. The woman was from Azamgrah in Uttar Pradesh and was staying with her husband in Vasundhara. On Monday evening, she left home around 6.30pm and did not return,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner police, Indirapuram.

The ACP said the husband informed the police late Monday night that his wife had left home and was missing.

“The woman was seeking a divorce and her parents had come to Vasundhara on Sunday. They were trying to pacify her but she insisted on getting a divorce. Her parents left on Monday to their son’s house in Indirapuram and her husband left for office. When he returned in the evening, he found her missing and started a search. Late night he informed the Indirapuram police,” Singh said.

Police believe that the woman probably reached the under construction high-rise in nearby Indirapuram and jumped from one of the upper floors.

“We have sent the body for an autopsy and further action will be initiated on the basis of evidence and autopsy findings. We are in touch with her family and also in-laws and are trying to gather more information,” the ACP said.