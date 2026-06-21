Woman ‘jumps’ to death in Noida; cops say reason unclear

Noida A 50-year-old woman allegedly fell to death from a residential building in Gulshan Ikebana society in Sector 143 on Friday evening, police said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

According to police, the woman worked as a maintenance staff in the society and lived with her family in Delhi.

The incident was reported around 7.30pm and police is verifying which floor did she fall from. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, an officer said.

“It appears that the woman jumped from the eighth or ninth floor. Her family has been informed and a thorough investigation is underway. It is unclear what the cause was. Her husband also does not know the reason,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida).

“We are investigating the case from all angles. No suicide note or clear reason behind the suicide has been found so far. During the course of our investigation, we also examined the deceased’s mobile phone but found no clues indicating a motive,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.