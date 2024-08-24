 Woman killed at Greater Noida over dowry; spouse, in-laws at large - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman killed at Greater Noida over dowry; spouse, in-laws at large

ByAshni Dhaor, Greater Noida
Aug 25, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Despite leaving her in-laws’ home multiple times due to this harassment, she had always returned after reconciliation, police found

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband and her in-laws at their residence in Jaganpur village of Greater Noida on Saturday morning, officials said, adding that as per the deceased’s family, the woman was being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The couple got married in 2020 and had two children, a two-year-old and a six-month-old infant, who were at home at the time of the incident. (Representative image)
The couple got married in 2020 and had two children, a two-year-old and a six-month-old infant, who were at home at the time of the incident. (Representative image)

The police received information about the incident at around 11am after a call from the woman’s father, Chaudhary Harveer Singh, who resides in Sarai Kale Khan. “Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Dankaur police station found the woman, identified as Nidhi, lying in a pool of blood at her marital home. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

“The woman had a single bullet wound around her neck,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation. “Her father informed us that she had been harassed for dowry by her husband, Deepak Badhana, and his parents. She had left her in-laws’ home multiple times but always returned due to mutual understanding,” the officer added. Badhana, who ran a business in the village, is currently absconding along with four other members of his family.

The couple got married in 2020 and had two children, a two-year-old and a six-month-old infant, who were at home at the time of the incident. The police launched an investigation after learning that a neighbour had informed Singh about the murder.

“In total there are five members in the family who are absconding. Her two children were also at home when her body was found by her father. An FIR under sections of murder and Dowry Act of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Dankaur police station and police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway,” said the ADCP.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Woman killed at Greater Noida over dowry; spouse, in-laws at large
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On