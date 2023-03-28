Woman uses false rape case to extort 2L in Noida; arrested

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Noida on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to extort ₹2 lakh from a 30-year-old man by threatening to file a false rape case against him. Upon questioning the man accused by the woman, police discovered that she was attempting to extort money from him based on the complaint she had filed against him at the police station. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the woman, Sufiyan, befriended the man a few weeks ago. She pretended to be a Hindu and gave her name as Jyoti, said officers associated with the case.

“Ten days later, the woman filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station alleging that the man raped her at his home after giving her an intoxicating substance. Upon investigation, we found the woman’s claims false,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

Upon questioning the man accused by the woman, police discovered that she was attempting to extort money from him based on the complaint she had filed against him at the police station.

“We discovered incriminating evidence that, even before filing a complaint, the woman threatened the man that she would file a false rape case against him if he did not pay her ₹2 lakh. The man, however, refused to pay her. After filing the complaint, the woman continued threatening him to seek money,” the officer said.

“We also discovered that she had filed another rape case against a person in Noida’s Phase-2 police station last year,” he added. “Further investigation revealed that she had been charged with extortion by Aligarh police in 2021,” said ACP Verma.

He added that the police registered a first information report against the woman on Tuesday and arrested her from Sector 39 the same day.

“We charged the woman with extortion under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment), and 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence to commit extortion). On Tuesday, a local court sent her to judicial custody,” Verma said.

According to investigators, the woman is a repeat offender who has filed two similar cases in Noida and Aligarh in the last two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON