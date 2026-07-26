Woman’s body with slit throat found in Ghaziabad; case filed

Police have registered an FIR for murder after the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 25, was found with her throat slit in fields near Wave City in Ghaziabad on Thursday, officials said on Saturday. Police said they also sought an opinion on the possibility of sexual assault, but the autopsy found no indication of it. (Photo for representation)

The body was discovered by police in an agricultural field at Kazipura on July 23 after locals alerted them. Officials said the woman’s throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police did not specify whether the body had been identified.

“We registered an FIR for murder against unidentified personson a complaint given by the agricultural field owner on Friday. The autopsy has indicated that she died of the injury caused to her throat. Several of our teams are working, and the police are close to solving the case and also to getting to the suspects,” ACP (Wave City) Priyashri Pal told HT.

Police said they also sought an opinion on the possibility of sexual assault, but the autopsy found no indication of it.

The body was found around 40 to 50 metres inside the fields adjacent to a road in Kazipura. “Five teams are working to resolve the case. The body is currently in the mortuary. As per norms, it will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours. If no one claims the body, the police will perform the last rites according to procedure. The photographs, DNA, items on the body, etc, will be preserved in such a case,” said an officer attached to the investigation.