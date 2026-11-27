GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) planned a ₹500 crore corpus fund for civic infrastructure maintenance among its key proposals approved at 94th board meeting on Thursday, officials told HT.

The approved proposals included plots for farmers and adoption of the Uttar Pradesh Business Park Development Policy 2025, among other key decisions. (HT Archive) more less

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The approved proposals included plots for farmers and adoption of the Uttar Pradesh Business Park Development Policy 2025, among other key decisions.

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“We adopted the UP Private Business Park Development Policy-2025. After in-principle approval from the Board, the authority will now identify sectors for this scheme, allot plots and prepare a brochure for the scheme,” said Yeida’s CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, who presented the proposals at the meeting presided over by Yeida chairman Alok Kumar.

“We also informed the board about farmers’ plot allotment,” the CEO said.

So far, the authority has published notices for giving 7% Abadi plots to a total of 14,281 farmers; reservation letters have been issued to 11,229 farmers and 5,147 plots have been allotted in various sectors. Furthermore, the authority has paid about ₹ 3,183.13 crore to the concerned farmers under the head of 64.7% additional compensation (no litigation incentive), said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Four-fold increase in receipts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four-fold increase in receipts {{/usCountry}}

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The board was apprised that a four-time increase in receipts has been recorded, with the total receipts for the financial year 2026-27 reaching ₹7,071.48 crore. It was ₹1,746.38 crore in 2025-26.

On land acquisitions, of the ₹8,000 crore provisioned for the land acquisition this financial year, ₹4,985.47 crore has been spent, accounting for 62.32% of the budget.

Also, rules have been framed for spending the Corpus Fund amount. Officials said the fund will now include one-time lease rent, transfer charges, restoration charges, extension charges, plan processing fees, late payment penalty, completion fees, water connection, sewer connection charges, and mortgage permission fees among others.

Yeida to purchase land in Sectors 4, 8E

Yeida has also decided to purchase land from farmers based on mutual consent to make industrial plots available in Sector 4 and 8E.

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“Due to demand of Yeida’s residential schemes and non-availability of land in some pockets in residential sectors because of farmers’ disputes, court stay orders etc., essential infrastructure facilities like roads, sewer and electrical works have not yet been completed,” Singh said. After considering all points, the free time limit for construction after lease deed execution of plots has been extended till December 31, 2027, the CEO added.

Among other decisions, an approval has been given to Draft Gazette Notification Yeida Waste Management (Regulation & Control) Bye Laws, 2026.

“The board also adopted the Model Building Bye-Laws, 2026 issued by the UP government through government order dated 12-10-2026,” the CEO said.

The board also approved the Yeida’s Service Master Plan 2041. “This Service Master Plan includes the Water Supply Master Plan, Sewerage Master Plan, etc.,” he said.

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The Authority has also decided to repair the damaged haulage road at an estimated cost of ₹665.64 lakh, previously constructed by the concessionaire along the Yamuna Expressway from Jikarpur village to Apparel Cut.

Additionally, the Authority Board approved the Draft Report and Land Use Map of the Agra Urban Centre Master Plan 2041.