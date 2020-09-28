e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Woman ‘raped’ by neighbour

Noida: Woman ‘raped’ by neighbour

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 24-year-old man allegedly raped his 21-year-old neighbour at her house, located under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police station.

The alleged incident came to the fore on September 27, when the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the Noida police in the matter.

“The man would send her obscene messages and we had warned him earlier (against this). Yesterday (Saturday), I saw him leaving my house and when I went inside, I found my wife in a poor condition. She was in a semi-conscious state and her clothes were torn,” the woman’s husband alleged in his police complaint.

Police officers said that the family was initially scared to approach them due to social pressure, which is why the matter was reported to them a day later.

“An investigation is underway in the matter. The suspect is absconding at the moment. A woman constable was sent to speak with the victim, who has also been sent for a medical examination,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer of the Sector 20 police station.

Police officers, however, added that a case had not been registered yet.

“We will know more after the investigation and file a case after that,” said a police official.

top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In