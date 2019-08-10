Number of hospital beds, people availing tertiary health services in city to determine livability in the healthcare category

cities

Aug 10, 2019

Gurugram: The Gurugram authority is in the process of assessing how livable Gurugram is in terms of health services available for its residents so that areas that need improvement can be identified and worked on. Healthcare is one of 10 key areas such as waste management, education and power that the city will be graded on for the livability index, a deadline for which hasn’t been fixed yet, officials said.

To measure how the city fares in terms of healthcare, officials of the Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have come up with a few parameters such as the number of in-patient hospital beds per 10,000 people, the percentage of ‘affordable’ hospital beds in the city, and the number of people availing tertiary healthcare services (advanced medical treatment after referral from a primary or secondary unit).

“The number of in-patient hospital beds in government and private hospitals in the city is a parameter the GMDA has agreed on. Data will be collected from hospitals for the same,” said Dinesh Singh Chauhan, chief town planner, GMDA. He said they also aim to find the percentage of affordable beds. However, they haven’t yet decided what “affordable” will be defined as, in this context. However, Chauhan said beds reserved for people from economically weaker sections in the city’s private hospitals will be taken into account for the same.

According to the website of the deputy commissioner, there are 101 hospitals in the city to cater to an estimated population of 25 lakh.

Officials further said they are considering other parameters such as the prevalence of water-borne diseases such as typhoid and of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria over a period of time.

“These parameters will be sent to the state government for approval this month. Surveys will be conducted every one or two years to find if there has been any improvement,” said Chauhan.

GMDA officials also said if the health facilities in the city are found to be inadequate or unaffordable, the body will put in resources to bridge the gap.

According to a 2018 nationwide livability survey by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, in terms of health services, Gurugram was ranked 100 among 111 cities across the country in the Ease of Living Index. Experts had said a possible reason for Gurugram’s poor performance in terms of health services could be the unaffordable cost of healthcare.

