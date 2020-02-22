On road to development, J&K govt to complete 180 projects by March-end

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:10 IST

JAMMU: The government will complete 180 developmental projects this fiscal in the public works sector, officials said here on Saturday.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC), a newly created government undertaking body in the finance department, 593 projects were sanctioned with Rs 1,313.24 crore earmarked for roads and bridges.

The projects include 380 roads at a cost of Rs 867.26 crore; 198 bridges with a balance cost of Rs 413.38 crore; and 15 buildings worth Rs 32.6 crore.

For the effective implementation of the programme; the projects are being regularly monitored at the executive agency level and at the highest level as well.

The PWD (R&B) aims to complete 180 projects by March-end. So far, it has completed 111 projects, including 50 roads, 56 bridges and five buildings.

A total of Rs 221.74 crore has been earmarked to complete pending projects. The government created a special fund to see that projects abandoned halfway for want of funds are back on track.