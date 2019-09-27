Organs from two give life to 4, sight to two at PGIMER

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:04 IST

Organs harvested from two brain-dead patients gave a fresh lease of life to four terminally ill renal failure patients, and restored the sight of another four suffering from corneal blindness at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

The first donor was Prem Singh, 66, a resident of Garh Shankar in Hoshiarpur was seriously injured in hit-and-run accident near Rupnagar on September 10. Prem was immediately rushed to the Rupnagar civil hospital from where he was referred to the PGIMER. He was declared brain dead on Wednesday after following the protocols of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), PGIMER said.

Following the family’s consent, Prem’s kidneys were transplanted to two renal failure patients. The harvested corneas will restore the sight of two corneal blind patients on transplantation.

The second donor was a 16-year-old girl from Punjab who was declared brain dead following a hit-and-run accident earlier this week.

The family consented to donate her kidneys, which were then transplanted to two renal failure patients with slim chances of survival. The harvested corneas gave sight to two corneal blind patients. The family wished not be named in the media.

PGIMER medical superintendent AK Gupta and ROTTO nodal officer Vipin Koushal thanked the families.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 01:04 IST