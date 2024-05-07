1 dead, another hurt as truck rear-ends container vehicle on NH48

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was killed and another person critically injured when the truck in which they were travelling rear-ended a container truck after it suddenly applied brakes on the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway (NH48) near Sector-15 Part-II, police said on Tuesday. A 25-year-old man was killed and another person critically injured when the truck in which they were travelling rear-ended a container truck after it suddenly applied brakes on the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway (NH48). (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the deceased as Shivam Kumar from Talgram in Kannauj and the injured man as 33-year-old Jodh Singh from Eta in Uttar Pradesh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kumar was allegedly driving the truck and Singh was seated beside him. They had started their journey from Maruti’s manufacturing plant in Manesar after loading automobile spare parts into their vehicle and were going to Udyog Vihar for delivery when the accident occurred at about 10pm on Sunday, police officials aware of the matter said.

According to the police, the driver of the container truck suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and Kumar could not slow down his loaded vehicle in time and ended up crashing into the vehicle ahead. Police removed both the vehicles with the help of cranes to avoid traffic congestion at the spot.

They said the driver’s cabin was mangled and the duo were trapped inside. Commuters had alerted the police control room and also managed to pull the men out and rush them to Medanta Hospital in Sector-38.

Singh survived but Kumar, who had sustained severe injuries on his head, chest and limbs, succumbed during the treatment on Monday.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said the driver of the container truck fled from the spot after the accident. “We are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the vehicle and its driver,” he said, adding Singh was still undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on the public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station on Monday.