Panaji, As many as 115 women in Goa have been trained in digital literacy and basic computer skills under the Mahila Digital Shashaktikaran Yojana , a state government initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering women, officials said. 115 women trained under digital empowerment scheme in Goa

Launched on February 17 by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, the scheme is being implemented through the Info Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd to equip women with essential digital skills and enable them to access online services safely and effectively.

The programme seeks to empower women by enhancing their ability to use digital tools for education, employment and personal development, officials said, adding that the initiative targets nearly 3,000 beneficiaries annually, according to officials.

State IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said the scheme is aimed at ensuring that women from both urban and rural areas are able to participate in the state's growing digital economy.

"This is not just a scheme, but a movement to bridge the digital divide. It is about equipping women with skills, confidence and access to opportunities in today's digital world," he said.

The training sessions, conducted at IT Knowledge Centres, Common Service Centres and local facilities such as panchayat halls, are open to Goan women aged 18 years and above who have been residing in the state for at least 15 years.

Officials said the training covers a wide range of practical topics, including use of smartphones, digital payments and banking, social media awareness, online safety, digital communication and accessing government services.

So far, sessions have been conducted in Porvorim and Bicholim, with participants highlighting the usefulness of the programme in understanding cyber safety and responsible use of digital platforms.

Sonia Sanjay Pednekar, sarpanch of Socorro panchayat, said the initiative would go a long way in empowering women at the grassroots level and helping them become more self-reliant.

A participant, Vaishnavi Malik from Socorro, said the training helped women understand online risks and ways to safeguard themselves and their families while using smartphones.

Officials said more sessions are planned in Banastarim, Sanquelim, Chodan and Pernem as part of the ongoing rollout of the scheme across the state.

They added that initiatives like MDSY are aimed at ensuring women play an active role in Goa's digital transformation while promoting inclusive growth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.