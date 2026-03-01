15 Maoists of BBM division surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund: Police

Raipur: According to police, the cadres brought three AK-47 rifles, two SLRs, three .303 rifles, three 12-bore guns, two INSAS rifles and one 14 musket (a .303 rifle without a magazine) (Representative photo)

Fifteen Maoist cadres of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Saturday night, a police officer said, adding that the formal announcement is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the cadres as Vikash (Special Zonal Committee Member), Dinesh (Platoon Member), Kavita (Platoon Member), Savita (Platoon Member), Mangesh (Divisional Committee Member – BBM), Rinku (Area Committee Member), Jugnu (Platoon Member), Asmita (Area Committee Member), Sasmita (Platoon Member), Amita (Platoon Member), Holika (Area Committee Member), Rita (Area Committee Member), Neela (Area Committee Member), Meena (Platoon Member) and Baby (Divisional Committee Member – BBM).

Of the total, one is a Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM), two are Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division, five are Area Committee Members (ACMs), and seven are Platoon Members (PMs), officers said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter in Bijapur; one surrenders in Kanker

According to police, the cadres brought three AK-47 rifles, two SLRs, three .303 rifles, three 12-bore guns, two INSAS rifles and one 14 musket (a .303 rifle without a magazine).

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that a local journalist facilitated the initial contact, while state intelligence units played a key coordinating role in the surrender process. The surrendered cadres are expected to receive benefits under the state’s rehabilitation policy after due verification.

Meanwhile, senior Maoist cadre Mallesh surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

Police said intensified operations, the establishment of new security camps, improved road connectivity and increased development outreach in interior areas have steadily weakened the Maoist organisation’s influence in the district.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.