Senior Maoist leader with ₹8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

A senior Maoist cadre surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district late on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday. Police said Mallesh was a divisional committee member (DVCM) in the Maoist organisation. (Sourced HT photo)

The cadre, identified as Mallesh, reached the Chhotebethiya camp of the Border Security Force (BSF) and laid down arms on Wednesday night. He was carrying an AK-47 rifle at the time of surrender.

Police said Mallesh was a divisional committee member (DVCM) in the Maoist organisation and had been active for years in the Abujhmad region of Bastar region.

Officials described him as one of the last remaining commanders active in Abujhmad. He was carrying a bounty of ₹8 lakh.

Also Read: Devji’s surrender dealt death blow to Maoists: T’gana DGP

Abujhmad is a vast, forested and hilly region spread across parts of Narayanpur, Bijapur and Dantewada districts in south Chhattisgarh which is known for its difficult terrain and limited road connectivity, the area has long been considered a stronghold of Maoist activities and one of the most challenging operational zones for security forces.

A senior district police officer said a few other Maoists who were close to Mallesh are also willing to surrender.

“The official announcement will be made once the process involving them is completed,” the officer said.

Officials said the formal surrender process in Mallesh’s case is underway and he is being questioned to gather information about the outfit’s structure and operational network in the region.