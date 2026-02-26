Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter in Bijapur; one surrenders in Kanker

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said while one woman Maoist leader holding the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), surrendered late Wednesday night in Kanker district. The woman Maoist leader Mase Barasa, arrived with an AK-47 rifle and surrendered before the police. (Representative file photo)

According to officials, a joint team was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation following specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Indravati river belt.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav said an exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Maoists during the operation.

“After the encounter, search operations at the site led to the recovery of the bodies of two uniformed Maoists,” he said.

Also Read: Maoist carrying ₹5 lakh bounty killed in Bijapur gunfight with security forces

Police said an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle and a 12-bore rifle were recovered from the spot, along with explosives and other Maoist materials.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said search operations were still underway in the area. More details about the encounter are awaited, and the identities of the two slain Maoists are yet to be ascertained, officials said. A detailed report will be shared separately, he added.

Woman Maoist leader surrenders

The woman Maoist leader Mase Barasa, arrived with an AK-47 rifle and surrendered before the police.

She was carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh , officials added.

According to police officials, Barsa emerged from the forests of Chhindpadar village to surrender. She was said to be active in the outlawed organisation and held key responsibilities at the divisional level.

A senior officer said sustained security pressure and the state government’s rehabilitation policy have led to a series of surrenders in the region.

On Tuesday, a day earlier, another DVCM-rank Maoist, Mallesh, had also laid down arms.

Police said Barsa will be extended benefits under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.