Maoist kills colleague to stop him from surrendering, buried body in Kandhamal forest

The body of Anvesh, a divisional committee member of the Maoists' KKBN division who carried a ₹22 lakh bounty, was recovered from the Tarabadi forest under Daringbadi police limits on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar: A Maoist in Kandhamal district who wanted to surrender was allegedly killed by a fellow Maoist last month, police said on Wednesday.

Kandhamal superintendent of police Harish BC said Anvesh was killed by state committee member Shukru on January 29 after it emerged that he planned to lay down arms under the state government's surrender policy.

"Anvesh was killed by Shukru, a state committee member and the highest ranked Maoist operating inside Odisha. After killing him, Shukru buried the body in the forest under Daringbadi police limits. Police later exhumed the body and conducted a post-mortem which confirmed his identity. A murder case has been registered at Daringbadi police station," said the SP.