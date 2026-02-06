4 Maoists surrender before police in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Four Maoists, including three women from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada, surrendered before police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday. The four Maoists were involved in at least 17 cases. (Sourced)

Police said Ganga Kunjami alias Jiten, 24, Muchaki Mase alias Sumitra, 23, Chomali Kunjam alias Santila, 21, and Bandi Madvi alias Malati, 22, laid down arms, including an SLR and a .303 rifle. They added that the four were involved in violence in the Kandhama-Kalahandi-Bolangir-Nuapara division of Odisha.

The four Maoists were involved in at least 17 cases registered in Kandhamal. Ganga Kunjami, who joined the Maoists in 2018 and came to Kandhamal in 2021, was involved in six cases. Muchaki Mase was named in eight cases. Chomali Kunjam and Bandi Madvi were involved in three cases each.

The surrendered Maoists carried a cumulative reward amount of ₹10.6 lakh on their heads, which they will now receive under the state’s surrender policy.

Inspector general Niti Sekhar said the surrender marks a major setback to Maoists in Kandhamal, their last bastion in Odisha. Odisha’s Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapara, and Nabarangpur were declared free of Maoists after a series of surrenders this year.

As part of the state government’s rehabilitation and reintegration policy, each surrendered Maoist was immediately provided ₹25,000. They will also receive accommodation under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a one-time marriage incentive of ₹25,000. The four will be enrolled free of cost in short-term skill development programmes. During the skill development training, they will receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for a maximum of three years.

The fresh surrenders came as the Union government’s March 31 deadline for ending the Left-wing insurgency nears. Hundreds of Maoists have been killed or surrendered as the outlawed organisation faced leadership decapitation.

The killing of Maoist chief Nambala Kesava Rao, alias Basavaraju, in May last year marked the most significant success against the Left-wing insurgency in years.