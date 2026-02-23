Two Maoists killed in police encounter in Kandhamal, one AK-47 recovered: Police

Two Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) cadres carrying a combined bounty of ₹27.5 lakh were killed in a two-hour gunfight with Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday. Both Maoists hailed from Chhattisgarh, and together carried a combined bounty of ₹27.5 lakh. (Representative file photo)

Security forces are also conducting an extensive combing operation looking for state committee member Shukru alias Krishna, the lone Maoist from Odisha still active in the region.

Police said Jagyesh, an Area Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist)’s Kalahandi–Kandhamal–Boudh–Nayagarh (KKBN) division who carried a bounty of ₹22 lakh, and Ratna, a party member with a reward of ₹1.65 lakh on her head were killed in an encounter with the SOG on Kandhamal-Ganjam border.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, the SOG launched the operation at around 11am. On noticing the security personnel, the Maoists opened fire. The SOG retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for about 2 hours. It appears there were at least seven Maoists in the group and two of them were killed,” said additional director general (DG) (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda.

Also Read:12 Maoist cadres with ₹46L bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Both Maoists hailed from Chhattisgarh, and together carried a combined bounty of ₹27.5 lakh. Their bodies were recovered and taken to Phulbani police headquarters.

Police said an AK-47 assault rifle and a self-loading rifle were recovered from the encounter site, along with other incriminating materials.