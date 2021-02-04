IND USA
Were caught by the team of DSP (vigilance) following the complaint of Karan Singh of Kangra, a businessman. (Representative image)
others

2 Mohali cops land in vigilance net for taking 10,000 bribe

Police have recovered the entire bribe amount from the duo as well as the seized items of the complainant
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested two Mohali cops for taking bribe of 10,000 from a Himachal Pradesh resident.

The policemen are ASI Krishan Kumar and constable (munshi) Ajay Gill, both from Industrial Area Phase 8B post.

They were caught by the team of DSP (vigilance, Mohali) Harvinder Pal Singh following the complaint of Karan Singh of Kangra, who runs a company, Siaram Loan, in Phase 8B.

Karan said on January 27, the constable, along with at least four more cops, had come to his office and asked him to visit the local police post. “Ajay claimed that they had received multiple complaints of fraud against me. They seized my documents, laptops, printers and cheques. When I reached the police post, I was asked to pay 25,000 to get my seized items back,” he added.

Karan claimed to have given 10,000 to Ajay following which some of his items were returned to him. “Three days later, Ajay again arrived at my office and ordered me to appear before ASI Krishan Kumar. When I met the ASI on Tuesday, he sought more money,” Karan mentioned in his complaint.

The complainant then approached the vigilance department, which laid a trap and nabbed the cops.

DSP Harvinder Pal Singh said, “Besides Krishan Kumar and Ajay Gill, another cop was involved in this case, who will soon be identified. We have recovered the entire bribe amount from the duo as well as the seized items of the complainant. A case has been registered at the vigilance bureau’s Mohali police station. The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday. Further probe is on.”

