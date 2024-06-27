 20-year-old stabbed to death by stalker in MP - Hindustan Times
20-year-old stabbed to death by stalker in MP

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 27, 2024 08:51 AM IST

The victim, who was pursuing graduation and worked at a salon in the district, was in a relationship with the accused for the last three years

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her stalker in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“The incident took place at around 11:30 am in front of an ATM in Gaurela town. The accused, Durgesh Prajapati (28) who fled from the spot after the incident, was later arrested from Marwahi area,” Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur) Sanjeev Shukla said.

He further said that the victim, who was pursuing graduation and worked at a salon in the district, was in a relationship with the accused for the last three years.

Prajapati, who works at a petrol pump, lives with his second wife.

“Initial probe has revealed that the victim stopped talking to him two months back and blocked his number after a fight. On Wednesday, the accused intercepted the victim while she was going somewhere with her cousin. The two entered into an argument, following which Prajapati stabbed her multiple times and fled the spot,” the IG said.

He added that the CCTV footage from the area shows a masked man attacking the victim in the abdomen. Later, the victim’s cousin identified Prajapati.

“We have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the IG said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 20-year-old stabbed to death by stalker in MP
