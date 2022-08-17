25 injured after train collision near Nagpur; probe ordered

At least 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train collided with a goods train near Gondia, around 175km from Nagpur in the early hours oof Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 2:30am due to non-receipt of signal.

As of now, no death has been reported.

Santosh Kumar, chief public relations officer of SE Central Railway informed that this accident happened due to the arrival of two trains on the same track. After getting the green signal, the passenger train - Bhagat Ki Kothi Express - coming from Bilaspur left for the front. The goods train was also going towards Nagpur on the same track. Due to lack of proper signal at the railway gate near Gondia, the goods train hit the Jodhpur-bound Bhagat Ki Kothi Express train from the back side.

One bogie of the Bhagat Ki Kothi was derailed due to the impact of the goods train. All the injured were rushed to the government run medical college and hospital at Gondia, where most of the injured were discharged after treatment.

“The railway department is enquiring about the accident. Only two passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Kumar.

However, the medical college dean, Dr Kusumakar Ghodpade, said that as many as eight passengers were admitted at the medical college and hospital who were later discharged after treatment.

According to Kumar, prima facie signal failure is the reason for this accident. The driver of the goods train applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the Jodhpur bound passenger train. “However, we are investigating the matter,” Kumar added.

He said that the re-railment of the passenger train was completed by 4:30am. Besides, the passenger train left for its destination, along with all passengers, including those who sustained minor injuries, Kumar further claimed.