Over two dozen children injured as dumper hits school bus in Pratapgarh
As many as five children were seriously injured and around two dozen sustained minor injuries in a collision between a dumper truck and a school bus on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Thursday morning. Locals rescued the children and called the ambulance while the dumper driver fled the spot after the incident.
According to reports, bus of Chinmaya School in Unchahar was ferrying the children to school on Thursday morning. As soon as the bus driver stopped at Brahmauli crossing on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway to pick up a student, a speeding dumper hit the rear end of the bus. Due to the massive collision, the bus rammed into a tree on the roadside. Apart from the bus driver, among the 50 children in the bus, around 30 received injuries.
Locals immediately informed police and started the rescue work. All the children are said to be out of danger now.
“The scared children were taken out of the bus and injured among them were sent to nearby community health centre (CHC) and other hospitals for treatment. The parents of the children also rushed to the spot on receiving information about the mishap. An FIR has been lodged against the dumper driver and efforts are on to trace him,” said a senior police official.
UP: Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose on Aug 7
Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose vaccination will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday. “Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet and we need to stay alert. People should avoid going to crowded places if not necessary, and if you need to go out, use mask and maintain social distancing,” said the minister while chairing a review meeting with officials in Lucknow.
Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder
After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of 'causing death due to negligence' with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides. Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.
New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023. Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
Traffic advisory ahead of Cong protest in Central Delhi
Anticipating that Congress leaders and their supporters would turn up in large numbers in central Delhi and try to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house during the scheduled massive nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment on Friday morning, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos, police officers aware of the development said.
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
