Over two dozen children injured as dumper hits school bus in Pratapgarh

As many as five children were seriously injured and around two dozen sustained minor injuries in a collision between a dumper truck and a school bus on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Thursday morning. Locals rescued the children and called the ambulance while the dumper driver fled the spot after the incident.

According to reports, bus of Chinmaya School in Unchahar was ferrying the children to school on Thursday morning. As soon as the bus driver stopped at Brahmauli crossing on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway to pick up a student, a speeding dumper hit the rear end of the bus. Due to the massive collision, the bus rammed into a tree on the roadside. Apart from the bus driver, among the 50 children in the bus, around 30 received injuries.

Locals immediately informed police and started the rescue work. All the children are said to be out of danger now.

“The scared children were taken out of the bus and injured among them were sent to nearby community health centre (CHC) and other hospitals for treatment. The parents of the children also rushed to the spot on receiving information about the mishap. An FIR has been lodged against the dumper driver and efforts are on to trace him,” said a senior police official.