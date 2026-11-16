2.54 lakh power consumers in Prayagraj division yet to pay a bill

: The electricity department in the Prayagraj division is facing a major challenge in tracing around 2.54 lakh consumers who obtained power connections in the past eight years but have not paid a single electricity bill. Listed as ‘never-paid’ consumers, nearly 30% of them remain untraceable, making it difficult for the department to recover pending dues.

Rajesh Kumar, chief engineer (I) at Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, said recovery drives against consumers on the ‘never-paid’ list were underway. (For representation only)

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Following directions from senior officials of the Power Corporation, superintending engineers, executive engineers and sub-divisional officers were asked to prepare records of all connections issued in the past eight years against which no payment had been made. The exercise identified 2.54 lakh such consumers across the division’s four districts.

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The department has directed officials to trace these consumers, recover their pending dues and disconnect their power connections in case of non-payment. Recovery certificates (RCs) will also be issued after serving formal notices. However, field teams have found that nearly 30% of the consumers on the list cannot be traced due to the lack of verifiable addresses or other details.

Rajesh Kumar, chief engineer (I) at Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, said recovery drives against consumers on the ‘never-paid’ list were underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintending engineer (Circle I) Krishna Saraswat said the list included consumers who had obtained connections as recently as six months ago but had not paid a single bill, as well as those who had not made any payment for several years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintending engineer (Circle I) Krishna Saraswat said the list included consumers who had obtained connections as recently as six months ago but had not paid a single bill, as well as those who had not made any payment for several years. {{/usCountry}}

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