3 children killed after slab of dilapidated building collapses in F’bad

Faridabad: Three children were killed after a concrete slab of a dilapidated two-storey building collapsed at Sikri Ballabh in Faridabad, police said on Saturday. The SHO of Sector-58 police station said that the iron angles in the building were corroded from rust due to which it broke from the weight of the slab on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

They said that the deceased children were identified as Adil, 6, Muskaan, 8 and Akash, 10.

The children were playing in front of the building, where they lived, when the entire slab, which was supported by iron angles, collapsed on them at about 6.30pm on Friday. They said that all three were rushed to hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, station house officer of the Sector-58 police station, said that the trio’s father Dharmender Kumar, had alleged that he had complained to the owner of the house multiple times to repair the building as it was dilapidated. The SHO said that the iron angles were corroded from rust due to which it broke from the weight of the slab.

“The building was hardly five to six years old but no maintenance work was ever carried out due to which it had become dilapidated. At least eight families were living on rent in the building and they have been asked to evacuate. Incidentally only Kumar’s wife and his five children were present when the incident took place,” he said, adding the owner of the building was yet to be arrested.

Investigators said that based on the complaint of the father of the deceased children, an FIR was registered against the house owner under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-58 police station on Saturday.

Investigators said Kumar worked in a private firm and his wife Sita owns a roadside shop in the locality. The family belonged to Sheikhpura district of Bihar.