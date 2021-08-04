35 milch cattle succumb to foot and mouth disease in Moga village

Moga An outbreak of the highly-infectious Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has killed 35 milch cattle at Dina Sahib village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division over the past four weeks, with the first death reported on July 6. The disease is a contagious viral infection. Another 42 animals are critical, with cows bearing the major burden of the disease, officials of the animal husbandry department say.

The affected cattle were among 1.5 lakh animals that the state government had vaccinated under the Centre’s National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in November 2020. However, the vaccine drive was halted midway after samples of the vaccine failed the quality test.

Villagers claimed that at least four animals are dying every day and the death toll has crossed 100. They also alleged that the district animal husbandry department did not include the number of dead calves in its total count of dead animals.

The results of samples taken by the department last week confirmed that the deaths were caused by Foot and Mouth Disease. “The results of samples listed negative for heamorrhagic septicaemia, commonly known as ‘Gal-Ghotu’ but they tested positive for FMD,” said an official.

A panchayat member Pargat Singh, 32, said, “I have lost four animals, including 3 calves and a buffalo, due to FMD. The animals have been dying since the first week of July and the animal husbandry department had taken it lightly. With senior officials paying us a visit, however, now they are helping us.”

Gurveen Kaur, deputy director of the department, said, “The first death due to FMD was reported on July 6 and since then around 35 cattle have died A camp has been set up at the village and our teams are conducting medical examination. Now, there is some improvement in the condition of under treatment animals.”

“It is mandatory to vaccinate animals for FMD every six months. The Centre, however, is yet to send the vaccine. For now, the department has procured the vaccine from its own pocket to inoculate the cattle population in Dina Sahib and nearby villages,” she added.