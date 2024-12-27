Menu Explore
400 more notices issued to houses owners for violations in DLF Phase 3

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 28, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The notice asks the house owners to submit a response with documents at DTCP's office within seven days

The enforcement wing of Haryana’s department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday issued notices to 400 property owners in DLF Phase 3 for allegedly allowing illegal commercial activities in their houses, officials said on Friday. The department had issued notices to 300 property owners in the same neighbourhood earlier this week too.

Most of the notices have been given to owners of 60 sq yard houses that were allotted to applicants in EWS category. (Representational image)
Most of the notices have been given to owners of 60 sq yard houses that were allotted to applicants in EWS category. (Representational image)

Most of the notices have been given to owners of 60 sq yard houses that were allotted to applicants in EWS category. DTCP officials said that guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, boutiques, beauty parlours, salons, clinics and general stores are being run in these residential houses against the rules.

The notice asks the house owners to submit a response with documents at DTCP’s office within seven days. “In case of non-receipt of satisfactory reply, restoration orders will be issued under which the process of removing illegal construction and sealing campaign will start,” an enforcement official said.

“Illegal commercial activities are not allowed in residential areas and as per the directions of the high court, action will be initiated against the violators. We will also take action in case any illegal construction is carried out by the property owners,” said Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement.

The violations were identified in a survey conducted earlier this month following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, a senior DTCP official said.

The next court hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 10.

