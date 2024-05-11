40-year-old soldier killed in road accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Gurugram: A 40-year-old army man riding a motorbike was allegedly killed in a collision with a private bus at Bilaspur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday night and his son was severely injured, police said on Friday. The men were taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared the soldier dead on arrival, police said. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjeet Singh, a resident of Rathiwas village. He was returning to duty on Thursday night after a month’s leave. His son, Vishant Singh, was going to drop him off at the Bilaspur bus stand on a bike. Sanjeet was driving the motorbike, police said.

As soon as his motorbike reached the highway at Bilaspur Chowk, a private bus coming from Jaipur allegedly hit the vehicle. Both father and son were severely injured in the accident. The men were taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared the soldier dead on arrival, police said.

After he was given first aid, Vishant was referred to a private hospital in Delhi. After the accident, the driver fled from the spot.

Following a complaint made by Kapoor Singh, a resident of Rathiwas village and a relative of the deceased, a case was registered against the unidentified bus driver under 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station on Friday.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police, said that they are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the driver. “The body was handed over to the family after the post mortem on Friday,” he said.