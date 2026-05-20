45 new high-tech patrol bikes added to Dhanbad Police fleet

In a move aimed at improving police response and strengthening patrol coverage, Dhanbad Police on Thursday added 45 new high-tech patrol bikes to its fleet, boosting law enforcement from city roads to remote rural pockets. Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan and SSP Prabhat Kumar launch new fleet for police in Dhanbad on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The bikes were flagged off from the Police Centre by deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan and SSP Prabhat Kumar before being sent to various police stations and outposts across the district.

Police officials said the new vehicles would patrol round the clock, especially in crowded markets, sensitive areas and places requiring quick movement. Equipped with GPS tracking, sirens, blinkers and wireless communication systems, the bikes will also allow the police control room to keep track of patrol teams in real time.

With emergency response becoming a key focus, SSP Kumar said the additional vehicles would further improve the district’s Dial 112 service. “Dhanbad has been performing well in emergency response time in Jharkhand. These new bikes will help us reach people in distress even faster,” he said.

DC Aditya Ranjan said police forces needed to stay updated as crime patterns change. “Public safety remains our top priority. Strengthening police resources with modern equipment is necessary for better crime control and quicker action,” he said.

This is not the first such expansion of the district police fleet. Last year, Dhanbad Police had received 70 patrol bikes, along with 50 City Hawks motorcycles and 40 Bolero vehicles as part of the force modernisation drive.

Senior police officers and personnel were present during the flag-off ceremony. Officials said more steps are being taken to upgrade communication and monitoring systems to make policing more effective in the district.