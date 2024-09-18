54 roads shut in Himachal, more rain likely

A total of 54 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh and 47 power supply schemes were disrupted,the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said on Tuesday. NH-5 was blocked at Nigulsari Sliding Point due to the sinking of road in Kinnaur district. (HT Photo)

The local meteorological centre has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of six districts of the state on Wednesday.

The weather in the state remained largely dry since Monday evening barring some isolated places, such as Baijnath, Jubbarhatti, Shimla and Dalhousie, which received 4 mm, 3 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm of rainfall, respectively, the weather data showed.

As of Tuesday morning, 28 roads were closed in Shimla, 12 in Mandi, seven in Kangra, six in Kullu and one in Sirmaur district, according to state emergency operation centre.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 6 degrees Celsius, while Neri was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, the data said.

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 till September 17 stands at 19 per cent, with the state receiving 565.9.2 mm rainfall against an average of 695mm.

According to officials, 172 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till Monday evening, while 30 are still missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,327 crore, they said.