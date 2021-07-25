584 trees to be axed for 4-laning Adampur airport road

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The PWD will develop a green belt between the road, with officials claiming that the total estimated cost of the project would be around ₹40 crore
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The trees are spread over 7.6 hectare; the forest department claims it will develop greenery over 20 hectare to maintain ecological balance. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Jalandhar With the public works department (PWD) beginning the process of four-laning the 5.5km Adampur airport road, to be connected with Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur national highway, forest department officials said 584 trees will be axed for the project.

“Of these 584 trees spread over 7.6 hectare, the majority are small. We will develop greenery in nearly 20 hectare to maintain ecological balance,” said Hargurnek Singh, a senior official with the forest department.

The PWD will also develop a green belt between the road, with officials claiming that the total estimate of the project would be around 40 crore. The department will also need to acquire some land. The official added that the department would soon issue tenders of the project.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) also prepared an estimate to shift electric lines and poles from the roadside.

