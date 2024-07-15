6 killed, 6 injured as truck collides with bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Six people were killed and at least six others were injured after a truck collided with a stationary private luxury bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning, police said. The deceased, yet to be identified, include three women and three men.

The accident occurred around 4.30am near Chikhodra village when the bus heading to Ahmedabad had stopped due to a tire burst.

An official from Anand Rural police station said that the passengers had exited the bus while the tire was being changed. Some were standing in front of the vehicle when the truck hit the rear of the bus.

Five individuals, including the bus driver, were pronounced dead on the spot, while another died at a nearby hospital. The deceased, yet to be identified, include three women and three men.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.