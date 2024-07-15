 6 killed, 6 injured as truck collides with bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 killed, 6 injured as truck collides with bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2024 03:24 PM IST

The truck collided with the bus when the latter had stopped due to a tire burst around 4.30am near Chikhodra village near Anand town in Gujarat

Six people were killed and at least six others were injured after a truck collided with a stationary private luxury bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, yet to be identified, include three women and three men.
The deceased, yet to be identified, include three women and three men.

The accident occurred around 4.30am near Chikhodra village when the bus heading to Ahmedabad had stopped due to a tire burst.

An official from Anand Rural police station said that the passengers had exited the bus while the tire was being changed. Some were standing in front of the vehicle when the truck hit the rear of the bus.

Five individuals, including the bus driver, were pronounced dead on the spot, while another died at a nearby hospital. The deceased, yet to be identified, include three women and three men.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 6 killed, 6 injured as truck collides with bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On