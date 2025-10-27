7-year jail for multiple marriages in Assam, irrespective of religion: Himanta

Silchar: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government will introduce a bill on November 25 to ban polygamy in the state, under which anyone marrying two or more women simultaneously will face up to seven years in jail, irrespective of their religious identity.

During a cabinet meeting held last week, the state government decided to introduce bills related to polygamy, love jihad, and distribution of surplus tea garden land to workers.

Under the proposed provisions of the law against polygamy, any person entering into a second marriage without a judicial divorce will face imprisonment of seven years or more. The proposed law seeks to ensure that all marriages in Assam conform to the legal and constitutional framework of monogamy and gender justice.

Sarma said the upcoming legislation is part of the government’s broader initiative to promote gender equality, safeguard women’s rights, and uphold the sanctity of marriage. He added that the law will bring personal laws and social practices in line with the constitutional principles of equality and justice.

“This law will apply to every citizen, irrespective of religion. Some may say their faith allows multiple marriages, but we will not permit it here,” Sarma said.

Once enacted, Assam will become one of the few states in India with a dedicated legal framework criminalising polygamy, a move Sarma said would help establish social discipline and advance the state’s vision of a uniform civil culture.

“We are working to strengthen women, and these laws will reinforce that effort. We have already cracked down on child marriages, arresting more than 8,000 people in two years. The law against polygamy will empower us further to combat such social evils,” he added.

During an event in Cachar district on Saturday, Sarma also referred to the state’s two-child policy, saying that women who have more than two children will be excluded from government welfare schemes, including the chief minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, under which women receive loans of ₹25,000 through self-help groups.

“We have a two-child policy here. Those who violate it will not be eligible for our schemes. If Allah gives you many children, take them, but don’t expect support from us,” Sarma said.

However, he added that the state cabinet has decided to exclude certain communities, including the Moran, Motok, and tea tribes, from the two-child policy, citing their low birth rates and small population size.

“These communities are small, and their birth rates are already low. If we continue enforcing the two-child norm on them, they could disappear in 50–60 years. That’s why we decided to exclude them,” Sarma explained.

Sarma further said that the proposed law against “love jihad” will also include a provision allowing the arrest of parents of men who marry women from other religions by concealing their identity.