80 tourists visiting Pali waterfall in Goa stranded after incessant rains

Around 80 tourists visiting the Pali waterfall in Goa were stranded after incessant rain turned the mountain streams into raging torrents by Sunday afternoon, officials said. The Goa police said that the rescue operation is ongoing, and the situation is under control. (Goa Police)

North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Akshat Kaushal said, “North Goa Police Team is working closely with the Fire Department to rescue persons trapped at the Pali waterfall. The rescue operation is ongoing, and the situation is under control. Around 50 persons have been rescued so far while around 30 are still to be rescued.”

The Pali waterfall is a popular trekking and tourist spot at Valpoi, nearly 50 kms from the state capital Panaji, that comes to life during the monsoons.

Following the incident, the state forest department has shut access to all waterfalls in the state for one week. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the state. The Goa Education Department has declared a holiday for schools on Monday in view of the red alert issued for the state.

The incessant rain caused landslides, cave-ins and water logging across the state, including Panaji, which received 115 mm of rainfall in 6.5 hours on Sunday morning.

Landslides were also reported at Ponda, blocking the Panaji-Belagavi national highway.