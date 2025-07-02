85 arrested after Bhadewara Market violence linked to ASP protest

Following the vandalism in Bhadewara market last Sunday, reportedly by supporters of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) national president Chandrashekhar Azad, police have intensified raids to arrest those involved. Azad was stopped by authorities from visiting Kaushambi and Isota village in Karchana, which led to violent protests. For representation only

So far, 85 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. The protesters reportedly damaged three police vehicles and other public property. The process of assessing the damage to government and public assets is underway, and authorities have stated that the accused will be held financially responsible for the losses.

According to police reports, chaos erupted in Bhadewara market when Azad was prevented from proceeding with his visit. The situation escalated into stone-pelting and arson, injuring several bystanders, including three police personnel.

Among those arrested are Bhim Army’s Karchana tehsil president Abhay Singh alias Sonu, and vice president Pratik Dev Varman. On Tuesday alone, 10 more individuals were apprehended based on video footage of the incident.

In addition to the damage assessment of government property, police are also reviewing the impact on privately owned vehicles. Authorities have urged residents whose vehicles were vandalized or set on fire to file complaints at their local police stations.

Police presence remained heavy in Bhadewara market for the third consecutive day on Tuesday to maintain law and order.

Ten more arrested

On Tuesday night, Karchana police arrested ten more individuals identified through video evidence. Legal action is being taken against them, and police have also obtained information about other suspects during interrogations.

DCP (Trans-Yamuna) Vivekchandra Yadav confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest all involved in the unrest. He added that the total loss to government property is being evaluated and the accused will be required to pay compensation.