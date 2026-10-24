940 UP Board schools fail to download student lists despite warning

: As many as 940 schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) have failed to download student lists for the 2026-27 academic session despite a warning from the board. The lists relate to advance registration for classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for classes 10 and 12. It allows schools to check students’ details and identify errors in their personal information before the examination process moves forward. (For representation only)

On October 16, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh extended the deadline for downloading the lists and submitting them to the respective district inspector of schools (DIoS) offices until October 22. He warned schools to complete the process within the given time.

However, 940 schools have still not downloaded the lists. The board has now given them a final opportunity to complete the process by October 26. The schools must download the lists and submit them to their respective DIoS offices, along with a copy of the treasury challan, by the revised deadline.

The board secretary made it clear that the principals of schools that fail to complete the process within the stipulated time will be held responsible.

Downloading and verifying student lists is an important step in ensuring that registration and examination records are accurate. It allows schools to check students’ details and identify errors in their personal information before the examination process moves forward.

For the board, timely submission helps match registration records with examination applications, verify fee payments and prepare accurate records for conducting examinations.

For students, errors or delays in completing the process could lead to discrepancies in their examination records and create problems at later stages. Schools must, therefore, complete all formalities within the deadline to protect students’ interests and ensure the smooth conduct of the 2027 board examinations.