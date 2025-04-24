A rive of sorrow at Dombivli, Panvel

MUMBAI AND PUNE: A day after 26 people were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in a coordinated effort with the Central government, the state government arranged for three special flights to bring back the mortal remains of six tourists – four from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and two from Pune -- and evacuate stranded tourists from Srinagar. While the state disaster management cell is collating the number of tourists stuck in the Valley, the chief minister’s office (CMO) put out list of 83 tourists, some of them stuck due to landslide which occurred on Sunday, who will be flown back in special flights on Thursday, under the watch of Union minister Murlidhar Mohol. Kalyan,india-April 23 2025 :Pic Three people from Dombivli died in an attack in Kashmir. A family of six had gone on a trip. funeral of three in dombivali Pic.On Wednesday in India on 23 2025 - Story By Niraj (Photo by Pramod Tambe).

While relief and rehabilitation minister Girish Mahajan is in Srinagar to ensure their smooth travel, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

“This is a heinous crime, aimed at dividing society on religious lines. I am confident the government, under PM Narendra Modi, will give a befitting reply,” said Fadnavis.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends and well-wishers of the deceased had gathered outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), awaiting the twin Air India flights to bring home bodies of their loved ones. Amid tight police security and presence of state ministers, as ambulances carrying the mortal remains drove out of the premises, relatives tried hard to remain composed as they completed necessary paperwork.

Around 3000 people, along with CM Fadnavis, gathered at the Bhagshala Maidan, in Dombivli, to say their final goodbyes to three local residents -- Sanjay Lele, 50; Hemant Joshi, 44; and Atul Mone, 45. Fadnavis extended his condolences and support to the families of the deceased, as they broke down with grief, but demanded punishment for all terrorists involved in the attack.

As the hours passed, the maidan – a favourite spot for joggers and sport, and where cultural performances are held during festivals – reverberated with anti-Pakistan chants. ‘Pakistan murdabad’, ‘Hindustan zindabad’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ echoed through the crowd.

A platform was built to station three coffins for people to pay homage, after which the bodies were taken in separate flower-decked chariots to Shiv Mandir Crematorium.

In response to the fierce reaction of citizens, especially those who had gathered outside Mone’s residence, political leaders across parties declared bandh in Dombivli on Thursday. The leaders asked the residents to observe the shutdown as a mark of protest against terrorism and as a collective tribute to the three deceased.

“We appeal to all Dombivlikars to stand together in solidarity and pay homage to our brothers who lost their lives in the attack,” underlined a joint statement from the organizing parties.

In Panvel, a large grief-stricken crowd had gathered outside the Desale residence in Khanda Colony, when 64-year-old Dilip Desale’s body arrived from the airport at 6pm. Apart from his wife Usha, 56, who was unharmed in the attack, state minister Dada Bhuse accompanied the body of the retired employee of the chemical company Lubrizol Pvt Ltd. Desale’s head was bandaged, as it is believed he was shot in the forehead.

Desale’s last rites were performed by his three children – daughters Yogita and Kavita, and son Nitin – even as family and friends converged to pay their respects and demanded action against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

Yogita requested Bhuse to help the family obtain her father’s mobile and laptop which may have been left at the firing spot. “The phone will have his last pictures; we want to hold on to that,” Yogita told Bhuse, who assured that “all this belongings will be returned to the family”.

Bhuse added, “His sacrifice will not go to waste. “

While relatives of two Pune residents — Santosh Jagdale, 54 and Kaustubh Ganbote, 50 – waited at the airport to receive their bodies at 11 pm, they were told that the bodies will arrive at 4:25 am on Thursday.

However, those gathered at the airport became restive, with nationalist slogans filling the air. Jagdale and Ganbote were part of a five-member group, including their family members, that had travelled to the Valley on vacation.

Jagdale’s daughter Asavari, an HR professional, spoke to HT on the phone. She said, “The terrorists asked the tourists to identify their religion. They then shot my father and Ganbote-kaka at point-blank range, in front of my eyes.” The group had arrived in Pahalgam just a day before.

Meanwhile, as the state prepares to bring back the stranded citizens, some have complained about spike in airfares and hotel tariffs in Srinagar.

“The airfares have almost doubled. A Srinagar–Pune flight for Thursday costs around ₹18,000, up from ₹10,000. Hotel charges have crossed ₹10,000 per night,” said Pune resident Vaishali Kulkarni, from Srinagar. Pune’s district administration is arranging safe transportation for the stranded. According to district collector Jitendra Dudi, 356 tourists are still in J&K, “who will be brought back in the next 48 hours”.