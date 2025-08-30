Accused who posted indecent comment against Pooja Pal held in Prayagraj

The Colonelganj police arrested one Umesh Yadav, accused of posting indecent comments against Chail MLA Pooja Pal on social media after her expulsion from Samajwadi Party. Umesh Kumar Yadav arrested by the Colonelganj police on Saturday (HT Photo)

A case in this regard was lodged at Colonelganj police station on August 16 and the police had been searching for the accused since then as it had sent an email to the ‘X’ team seeking the details of Umesh Yadav.

Giving this information, assistant commissioner of police (Colonelganj), Rajeev Yadav, said that after searching for nearly two weeks, the accused was arrested from near Lalla Chungi under Colonelganj police station area on Saturday.

The accused, Umesh Kumar Yadav, resident of Dhadhua Gajan village under Lalganj police station area of Pratapgarh, had posted comments on social media platform X, after Chail MLA Pooja Pal was expelled from SP. An FIR in this regard was lodged by MLA’s lawyer Shyamchandra Pal against Yadav under sections 79, 356(2), 353(2) besides section 66 of IT Act.

According to the FIR, Umesh Yadav had made indecent comments against MLA Pooja Pal which had hurt the sentiments of Pal, Garedia, Dhangar and Charwaha community. An attempt has been made to tarnish the image of the woman MLA also in the post.

The ACP said that further action was being taken against the accused.