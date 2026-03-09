After 24 years, Bahraich man sentenced to life for murder

In a significant judgment in a 24-year-old murder case, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (First) Pawan Kumar Sharma on Monday sentenced the main accused to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. A fine of ₹30,000 has been imposed on the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the prosecution, the complainant Safiullah, son of Matiullah and a resident of Hathila under the Kotwali Dehat area, informed the police that on September 25, 2001, he and his brother Lokai were returning to Nagraur village from Deha in Bahraich. At around 6:30 pm, when they reached a field on the way, they saw the accused Ajmer Ali along with his associates present there.

Ajmer Ali, allegedly armed with a shovel, surrounded Lokai and challenged him, saying Lokai should be killed the same way he had killed Ajmer Ali’s mother. The accused then allegedly overpowered Lokai in the field and killed him by slitting his throat with the shovel.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on September 25, 2001, at Kotwali Dehat police station under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Ajmer Ali, Ghulam Rasool, and Ashok Kori. After the investigation, police filed a charge sheet on November 24, 2003, and the court framed charges on February 25, 2004.