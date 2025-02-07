After U.P. cabinet nod: KGMU Trauma Centre to nearly double its capacity in 2 years

letters@hindustantimes.com . A dedicated disaster management ward will also be constructed in the patient utility complex. (HT File Photo)

The state cabinet’s nod for building a 500-bed extension of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre at a cost of Rs. 272.92 crore will almost double the capacity of the existing 460-bed facility, which often accommodates up to 600 patients.

The extension will come up close by the trauma centre or the Shatabdi Phase 1 building on over 55,369 sq metres of land. The combined buildings will be able to accommodate 950 beds.

“We already are the largest Trauma Centre in the country with T1 (Trauma- 1). With T2, we will be incomparable,” said KGMU vice chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand.

The new building will have a patient utility complex. All surgical specialties such as trauma surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, critical care medicine, modular or hybrid operation theatre facilities and complete pathological and radiological facilities will be available to severely injured patients under one roof. A dedicated disaster management ward will also be constructed in the patient utility complex.

This building will also include a helipad, which is only available at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi as of now. Food court, parking spaces, and other state-of- the art facilities will also be made available at T2 (Trauma Centre 2). The approved amount includes funds for all construction and facilities except for furniture.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said, “The hospital will become operational, approximately two years from the time the work tender is awarded to a particular company. The work has just begun, and the company will be identified soon.”

With over 4,200 beds across all departments, KGMU sees a daily footfall of 8,000 patients. The hospital records 560-570 new admissions daily from the OPD (Outpatient Department) and has a surgery waiting list extending up to two-four weeks.

Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Prem Raj Singh shared that nearly 130 new patients are admitted to the Trauma Centre on a daily basis, with the doctors having to refer at least 50 patients every day to other government hospitals, due to shortage of space and resources.

“As of now, we have 10 operating theatres, and 75 ventilators, with at least 10-15 patients on the waiting list for ventilators at any given time,” he added.

“With improved infrastructure, we will be able to treat more patients and emergency cases every day, be able to provide more timely and immediate treatment,” said Dr Prem Raj Singh.

There will be a separate space for attendants of patients, and round the clock diagnostic services as well, present under the same roof.