AI to help better manage Sangam city traffic

The Prayagraj police will take the help of Artificial Intelligence to better manage traffic in the city. Traffic lights at an intersection in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, police officials have planned to make the city free of frequent traffic jams. As part of the plan, the traffic signal will work automatically as per movement of traffic through AI technology, and depending upon the number of vehicles at a signal crossing, would adjust the timing of the signal to prevent long traffic queues.

The city administration has started working in this direction so that traffic movement remains smooth and hassle free on main bathing days when a large crowd of pilgrims and vehicles pour into the city.

Officials said that for this purpose, the shape of roads and crossing along with traffic pressure and engineering designs are also being studied deeply. A report will be prepared in this direction and will be forwarded to the government.

The Traffic Police is also carrying out satellite mapping in which 10 spots have been identified where traffic jams occur on a regular basis. The routes identified through satellite mapping are GT Jawahar Crossing, Alopibhag, Sohbatiabagh, Lok Sewa Ayog Crossing, Mayo Hall, High Court, Rambagh and Johnstonganj Crossing.

Traffic inspector Amit Singh said steps are being taken to get rid of traffic jams at these places. At some places routes will be made one-way. Traffic jams will not occur if traffic is regulated from one side.

Traffic movement and pressure is more at some places during peak hours in the morning and evening when people go to work or return home. On such routes artificial intelligence will be used to regulate traffic. The timing of the green light will increase at signals on these routes in the morning while on the opposite signal it will be red. Similarly, the system will change in the evening. The time of green signal will increase on return routes in the evening. Artificial intelligence will work accordingly as per traffic pressure at the crossings, he added.