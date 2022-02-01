Air quality in Delhi remains in ‘very poor’ category for second day

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category for a second day on Tuesday even as the mercury was expected to plunge to 7 degrees Celsius. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 340 at 7 am on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, it was 338 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. AQI in the “poor” category leads to breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the air quality is likely to be in the “poor” category for the next three days as the weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. “On 3rd [Thursday], rainfall is likely to occur with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’ through wet deposition and strong dispersion. From 4th [Friday] onwards air quality gradually degrades as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to more than that of ventilation.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and the maximum 22.2 degrees Celsius.