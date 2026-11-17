Mangaluru/Bengaluru, An IndiGo flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru aborted its take-off due to a technical issue, after which the aircraft returned to the bay and was later declared Aircraft on Ground , sources at the airport said on Tuesday. Alert IndiGo flight pilot averts air mishap, aborts take off amid alarm

All 229 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely deplaned, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred around 6.05 pm at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

A replacement aircraft was arranged and only 34 of the 229 passengers travelled on the relief flight, which departed Mangaluru at 12.10 am on Tuesday.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, a technical issue was detected shortly before take-off on flight 6E 388 on November 16.

Following standard operating procedures, the pilots returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks.

The aircraft had not become airborne. Some local reports stated that sparks were noticed beneath the aircraft during the take-off roll and that one tyre burst, prompting the pilot to apply brakes and halt the aircraft on the runway.

The airline's statement described the cause only as a technical issue under probe and did not independently confirm details of sparks or a tyre burst.

After a detailed technical inspection by the airline's engineering team, the aircraft was declared AOG, meaning it would remain grounded until repairs and certification were completed. Passengers were disembarked.

IndiGo arranged meals, refreshments, hotel accommodation, alternate connections and refunds as applicable. A replacement aircraft was arranged, the sources said.

According to sources at the airport, the aircraft had taxied normally and gained speed, but several tens of metres from the threshold, the pilot had brought the flight to a halt.

Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was among the passengers.

Local reports also named MLA Manjula S Aravind Limbavali and a judge among those on board. Several passengers were travelling via Bengaluru for connecting international flights.

In a press statement, IndiGo said a technical issue was detected, shortly before takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 388 operating from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on 16 November 2026.

"Following standard operating procedures, the pilots returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks. The aircraft will return to service after required maintenance and clearances. The relevant authorities were promptly informed," it said.

It added that customers were safely deplaned, and their teams did their best to minimise inconvenience by offering meals and refreshments.

"We also offered alternate connections, hotel accommodation, and full refunds to customers who opted for it, as applicable. We thank our customers for their patience and cooperation. As always, the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is of the utmost importance to us," the Indigo spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.